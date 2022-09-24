Man arrives at hospital this morning with gunshot wound
NRA plans in advance for debris management after storm
Tropical Storm Ian still on course for Cayman, near or direct hit
Leader Of The Opposition encourages residents to get prepared
Premier urges public to prep for pending storm
Hurricane Shelters open on Sunday
Coast Guard issues storm safety reminders for boat owners
Man pleads guilty to killing, eating parts of guy named Kevin Bacon
Customs advises customers to clear cargo at port authority
A source close to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) confirmed to Loop News today that “one man was driven to the hospital after his passenger was shot.”
When asked for more details on the alleged shooting, the source told Loop News that “the shooting occurred shortly after 4 am today along West Bay road, outside a shopping plaza.”
In addition, “the vehicle they drove in had several bullet holes,” the source said.
It understood that the RCIPS will release more information once they have all the facts straight.
The National Hurricane Center reported on the morning of Friday, September 23, 2022 that Tropical Depression Nine is moving west-north-west at about 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
The Cayman Islands is expected to start feeling the effects of Tropical Depression 9 by Sunday night.
“On the current forecast track, tropical storm force winds are expected to start on Grand Cayma
Jamaica and Cuba to also be impacted
Premier Wayne Panton has assured the public that the government is fully prepared and all emergency services are available to provide assistance as necessary as the island braces for the effects
A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim’s mutilated body from a ceiling pleaded guilty Thursday to murder, apparently against the advice of his lawyers.
Mark
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on September 21, RCIPS officers responded to a report that a man had attempted to use a counterfeit CI $100 note at a business in Ca