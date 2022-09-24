The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Loop News

7 minutes ago

A source close to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) confirmed to Loop News today that “one man was driven to the hospital after his passenger was shot.”

When asked for more details on the alleged shooting, the source told Loop News that “the shooting occurred shortly after 4 am today along West Bay road, outside a shopping plaza.”

In addition, “the vehicle they drove in had several bullet holes,” the source said.

It understood that the RCIPS will release more information once they have all the facts straight.

