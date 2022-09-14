The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled as he walked behind the Queen’s coffin.
Footage showed a man shouting at Prince Andrew as he followed the coffin up Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, at about 14:50 on Monday.
He was released and will appear in court at a later date.
No other arrests have been made in relation to the incident. Officers would not confirm if any inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
SOURCE: BBC News
