Forty-one-year-old Marvin Authurs, otherwise called ‘Baboo’, a carpenter of Retreat district in Westmoreland, has been charged with the murder of 35-year-old Venesha Hylton, a craft vendor of the same address, following a dispute at her home on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Reports from the Negril police are that about 2:30 am, Hylton and Authurs had an argument, during which he used a hammer to inflict several wounds to her upper body.

Hylton subsequently fell to the ground and became unresponsive.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Hylton was seen lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authurs turned himself in to the police and was arrested on reasonable suspicion of murder.

On Friday, November 25, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the body of Hylton, which led to Authurs being charged on Saturday, November 26.

His court date is being finalised.