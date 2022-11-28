Man charged with murdering woman at home with a hammer
WATCH: PM expresses hope ‘minority in Parliament’ gets the big picture
UPDATE: I dead, 3 in serious condition after truck crash in HWT
Newsmaker: Private sector calls that failed to get PNP support re SOEs
‘Book thrown’ at alleged gunman who ‘shot cop during robbery attempt’
A Sunday well spent with the Company Dance Theatre
WATCH: Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup
Disgraced former UK minister seeks reality TV redemption
3 of 4 alleged goat thieves have bails extended in St Elizabeth
Popcaan, Toni-Ann Singh to drop new collab ‘Next to Me’ on Wednesday
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Forty-one-year-old Marvin Authurs, otherwise called ‘Baboo’, a carpenter of Retreat district in Westmoreland, has been charged with the murder of 35-year-old Venesha Hylton, a craft vendor of the same address, following a dispute at her home on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Reports from the Negril police are that about 2:30 am, Hylton and Authurs had an argument, during which he used a hammer to inflict several wounds to her upper body.
Hylton subsequently fell to the ground and became unresponsive.
The police were alerted and on their arrival, Hylton was seen lying on the floor in a pool of blood.
She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Authurs turned himself in to the police and was arrested on reasonable suspicion of murder.
On Friday, November 25, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the body of Hylton, which led to Authurs being charged on Saturday, November 26.
His court date is being finalised.
More From
Paulette Simpson, the UK-based JN Group executive, has been ranked among Britain’s top 10 most influential people of African or Caribbean heritage.
She was ranked number eight on the Powerlist 2023
Bolt congratulated Powell on his accomplishments and even joked that Powell is in better shape than he is.
A policeman has been taken into custody for questioning after two men were shot dead at an entertainment event in Clarendon on Saturday.
Reports are that at about 12:30 am, the police constable was
Nineteen-year-old Oniel Forbes, otherwise called ‘Sun Sun’, a farmer of Howell’s Content in York Town, Clarendon, has been missing since Tuesday, November 22.
He has bleached skin and is of slim bu
It was the Dujuan Richards show in the second semi-final as the KC talisman scored all of his team’s four goals
Pop star Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were out on Friday to attend a show featuring King of the Dancehall Beenie Man in Barbados at Kensington Oval, as the three were seen backstage a