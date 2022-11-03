Man charged with recent murder of cop in Maxfield Avenue area
Constable Brian Martin
Twenty-year-old Jermaine Hamilton, otherwise called ‘Alex’, of Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew, has been arrested and charged following the death of 21-year-old Brian Martin, a police officer of Barbican, St Andrew, on Saturday, October 15 of this year.
Hamilton has been charged with murder, four counts of wounding with intent, and illegal possession of firearm.
Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that Constable Martin and the other persons who were subsequently injured, were patrons at a wake in Frog City in the Maxfield Avenue area, when men alighted from a motorcar and opened gunfire at the group of persons.
When the shooting subsided, Martin and three others were found with gunshot wounds.
They were all taken to hospital, where Martin was pronounced dead and the others were treated and released.
Hamilton was apprehended on Monday, October 17, and was later pointed out on an identification parade and subsequently charged.
Another suspect, Kevin Ruddock, otherwise called ‘Haji’, was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police on Friday, October 28.
Hamilton court date is being finalised.
