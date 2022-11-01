A young man, who has only been identified as “Buss Mouth” was this morning killed by a gang of men during a drinking spree.

The incident occurred at Konawaruk, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Reports are that the victim and the group of men got involved in an argument during which “Buss Mouth” was chopped to the back of his head.

“It’s a lil gang that does always come out deh on the landing, always hot up the landing, always beating somebody, always running down somebody, always creating problem,” someone from the area told this publication.