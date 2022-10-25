JDF probing sexual harassment allegations against senior member
The crime Scene in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew on Monday evening.
A request from the police for a man to stop for a search while he was walking in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew Monday evening turned into a shooting incident that left two women injured and the man in custody.
The women were shot on North Odeon Avenue in the busy district sometime after 7pm.
Reports from the police are that they saw the man, who is now in custody, and requested a search. However, the man ran and allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire at them instead. The women, who were bystanders, were shot in the incident.
The police gave chase and apprehended the man, whose identity they have not yet released.
The women were taken to hospital. Up to a short while ago, the the police were still processing the scene.
