Man found unresponsive in water near Kimpton Loop Cayman Islands
Man found unresponsive in water near Kimpton
Black History Month is not just about slavery, but accomplishments
Water Authority disconnections pre-Valentines Day
Man assaulted at bar, suffers head wounds and ends up in hospital
Police warn public about vehicle thefts
Masked man carrying a machete escape with cash in GT robbery
Appreciation church service to be held on Sunday for frontline workers
What local & international orgs are doing for World Cancer Day, Feb 4
Partial road closure of Lawrence Boulevard on Sunday
Refusal of Residency & Employment Rights Certificate argued “unfair”
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that at about 12pm on February 4, officers responded to a report that a man had been found unresponsive in a boat in the waters near the Kimpton resort in West Bay.
RCIPS said that the man was brought back to shore by a private vessel and later pronounced dead.
The matter is currently under investigation, however the circumstances of the death are not considered suspicious at this time.