The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that at about 12pm on February 4, officers responded to a report that a man had been found unresponsive in a boat in the waters near the Kimpton resort in West Bay.

RCIPS said that the man was brought back to shore by a private vessel and later pronounced dead.

The matter is currently under investigation, however the circumstances of the death are not considered suspicious at this time.