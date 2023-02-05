Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Man found unresponsive in water near Kimpton Loop Cayman Islands

Man found unresponsive in water near Kimpton

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that at about 12pm on February 4, officers responded to a report that a man had been found unresponsive in a boat in the waters near the Kimpton resort in West Bay.

RCIPS said that the man was brought back to shore by a private vessel and later pronounced dead.

The matter is currently under investigation, however the circumstances of the death are not considered suspicious at this time.

