The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating a man who is now wanted for questioning.

The individual in the images attached is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Anyone who can assist in identifying or know the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (Northern Division) at 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.