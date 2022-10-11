Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Man from video wanted by police for questioning Loop Barbados

Man from video wanted by police for questioning

Barbados News

The photos were taken from a video recording being circulated

29 minutes ago

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating a man who is now wanted for questioning.

The individual in the images attached is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Anyone who can assist in identifying or know the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (Northern Division) at 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

