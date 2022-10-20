Ronaldo not needed as Man United show promise in EPL win
Joel Andem’s son freed of drug charges
Man seen in video punching schoolgirl charged
Decline in unemployment continues – STATIN
Man goes to purchase item, gunned down
Mom injured in St Mary house fire that killed 4-y-o dies
Entrepreneur makes it her business to build future critical thinkers
St Lucia cops investigating gun incident at Skillibeng-headlined show
N??ez scores again as Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0 in EPL
Sunshine Girls dominate Antigua at Netball World Cup Qualifier
Man gunned down on North Street in Kingston
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica Defence Force are maintaining a strong presence in Denham Town, St Andrew Wednesday, following the murder of a man in the area.
The deceased, who has been identified as Chad Coleman of a Wellington Street address, was shot dead on North Street.
Loop News has learnt that that Coleman went to a yard on North Street, which is metres away from one of the security force’s checkpoints, to make a purchase, when he was attacked by a gunman who shot him multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at hospital. The gunman reportedly escaped.
More From
Joined high school students from around the world in Geneva, Switzerland for Olympic-style event
Two of Jamaica’s top sportswomen – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, were on Monday conferred with national honours during the annual National Awards Ceremony held on the lawns of King’s H
A high alert has been activated for 13-year-old Shontoya Martin of Beckford Close, Banister District, Old Harbour in the parish of St Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, October 16.
She is
Twenty-nine-year-old Monique Doyle of Spring Village, Bushy Park, St Catherine has been missing since Saturday, October 15.
She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 fee
A Jamaican who rose through the ranks of the British Army to become the highest-ranking enlisted soldier in the elite unit responsible for protecting the late Queen was recently cleared of a plot to s
Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls continued to dominate the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston by whipping Antigua 80-23 on day four of the tournament on Wedn