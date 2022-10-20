Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
2 hrs ago

Man gunned down on North Street in Kingston

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica Defence Force are maintaining a strong presence in Denham Town, St Andrew Wednesday, following the murder of a man in the area.

The deceased, who has been identified as Chad Coleman of a Wellington Street address, was shot dead on North Street.

Loop News has learnt that that Coleman went to a yard on North Street, which is metres away from one of the security force’s checkpoints, to make a purchase, when he was attacked by a gunman who shot him multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at hospital. The gunman reportedly escaped.

