News

File photo

One man was held with two guns and a quantity of ammunition in Diego Martin early on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers of the Western Division Task Force searched houses in Walcott Lane, Unity Road and Rich Plain.

In one search they found a Sig Sauer pistol and a Walther pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition wrapped in a black hoodie, and two ski masks, gloves and pants.

A man was arrested and taken to the St James police station, where he was questioned on Wednesday.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Ramkhelawan, Supt Williams and co-ordinated by Insp Grant and Sgt Jack with supervision from acting Cpls Robinson, Khan and PCs Clement, Hollingsworth, Seebaran, Dennis, Sahadath, Bocage, Fiddler and Laloo.