A Chaguanas man who was held with a pistol and an assault rifle at a friend’s home on November 14 is expected to be placed on an identification parade in relation to the murder of taxi driver Mitra Bhola.

Bhola, 49, was gunned down outside his Ibis Circular, New Settlement, Chaguanas, home on November 13.

Police from the Central Division Task Force searched a home in Enterprise, Chaguanas, where they arrested the 30-year-old man who was interviewed by Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III officers.

They will seek advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on whether he will be charged.