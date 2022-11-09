– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) transported a man to the OKEU Hospital Tuesday night after responding to a stabbing report on Micoud Street, Castries.

EMS Manager Fernando James said the fire department received a call for assistance at about 7:00 pm.

On arrival, bystanders informed the responders that a man had been stabbed.

The emergency crew found a man about thirty years old with multiple stab wounds on the body, assessed the patient, treated him, and transported him via ambulance to the OKEU Hospital.

His condition was unstable.

There are no further details at present.

