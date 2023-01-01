The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that just before 12:30am on December 31, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a bar located on Bodden Town Road where it was reported that an altercation was taking place at the location involving multiple men with machetes.

RCIPS Firearm Response, along with Bodden Town police officers, responded to the location where a man was located, who had sustained multiple wounds. The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he remains in critical condition.

The RCIPS Criminal Investigations Department is investigating the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip