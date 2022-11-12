The scene at Laing Avenue after the man was shot

A West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, man is now dead after he was caught in the crossfire as a group of young men were shooting at each other late Friday afternoon.

The dead man has been identified as 53-year-old Dexter McFarlene, a labourer of lot 2 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt. The incident occurred sometime around 17:00h on Laing Avenue.

Reports are that the McFarlene had just gotten off a bus and was heading home through a shortcut in the area when he was hit in his left side chest by the stray bullet.

Based on information reaching this publication, two young males were chasing another young man and firing shots at him. At the same time, McFarlene was walking in the street and got shot.

Two .32 spent shells were recovered at the scene. Police are on the hunt for the youngsters involved in the shooting.