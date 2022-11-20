A retired policeman has issued a call for licensed firearm holders to exercise a greater level of responsibility and to ensure that when they make the decision to use their weapons it is in situations that warrant such action.

The calls have come following a video circulating on social media showing a firearm holder pulling his weapon on a woman living on the street in New Kingston.

The 40-second video shows the woman, who is known to beg for a living, walking towards the man close to the intersection of Knutsford Boulevard and Trafalgar Road.

The man is seen backing away while he appears to warn the woman to stay away, but after a few steps, he pulls his firearm and points at the female.

Several firearm holders have since given their views on the situation.

One firearm holder said he felt the action was justified. The firearm holder who spoke to Loop was of the view that the man felt threatened and pulled his firearm to keep away the threat.

Another firearm holder and a retired policeman who asked that his name not be published because of security reasons said he did not feel the action of the man was justified.

“Look at the small frame of the woman and look at the firearm holder who towers over the woman. Where was the threat the woman did not have a weapon or any corrosive substance so the licensed firearm holder did not have to pull his gun.

Another firearm holder said the man ran the risk of getting charged with assault at common law for his action.

There are also reports emerging that officials from the Firearms licensing authority are carrying out their own checks to ascertain whether the man is a licensed firearm holder.

Checks are also been carried out to determine when the incident took place

Social media users have been divided on the issue.