The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that just after 7:20pm on Sunday, December 18, police were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a report of shots being fired at the Marquee Plaza, located on Lawrence Boulevard.
According to the RCIPS, a man received a single gun-shot wound to his torso area, following an altercation at the rear of the Power Supply Bar.
The victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle, where he was treated for serious injuries. His condition remains critical but stable.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The incident is being investigated by the RCIPS Criminal Investigations Department and detectives are aware that there were several persons at the location at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.
