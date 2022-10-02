Senior prosecutor suspended for 6 months for professional misconduct
A St Elizabeth man who allegedly used a firearm to assault a female after barging into her house to retrieve the weapon that had earlier fallen through a window, was remanded in police custody last week.
Andre Coley, a resident of Roses Valley in the parish, appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday.
The 44-year-old is facing charges of illegal possession of firearm, three counts of assault at common-law, and four counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.
The case file remains incomplete, and he was remanded to return to court on October 26.
The allegations are that on Sunday, September 26 at about 10:15 pm, the now female complainant was in bed with her children when she heard strange sounds outside her house.
She got out of bed and closely examined the room where she was.
She then realised that what appeared to be a hand, was sticking in through her window.
The woman then reached for an object, and used it to hit the hand, following which a firearm fell on the floor of the room.
Further reports are that while the woman opened a door to let her mother into the room, Coley allegedly barged inside and picked up the firearm.
The woman reportedly tried to disarm and detain Coley, but he allegedly used the weapon to hit her several times before fleeing the premises.
The matter was subsequently reported to the police, and Coley was arrested following a probe that was launched.
He was positively identified by both women during a subsequent identification parade, following which he was charged.
