By: Andrew Carmichael

A man and his grandson who were involved in an accident along the Mahaicony Public Road last Wednesday, are recovering slowly at home.

Injured are Danny Samuels, 56, a construction worker, and his grandson Vishnu Samuels, 7 – both of Lot 13 Dundee Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

According to the elder Samuels, on Wednesday, at about 11:30h, he was driving a canter while Vishnu was an occupant. He said there were two cars behind him at Recess, along the Mahaicony Public Road when the accident occurred.

Samuels alleged that the driver of a white car, which was proceeding in the opposite direction, lost control of the vehicle and collided with the right side of his lorry and then slammed into the two cars that were behind him.

According to Samuels, shortly after the crash, he heard a loud explosion, and his lorry burst into flames.

“The man just drive and he knock me [canter] on me gasoline tank, at the side. After the man knock the tank, me only hear ‘vupe’…the gasoline tek off with bare fire and me just scramble me grandson and me push the door and me come out…the fire was in front the door and me had to come out and then me start get the burn,” the victim recalled.

The injured man and his grandson were both taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital suffering from burns.

The man received burns to his face, neck, feet, and hands while his grandson received burns to his left side face and left side hand.

“Ah deh in bare pain, pain too much,” the elder Samuels bemoaned.

The incident was reported to the Mahaicony Police Station.

According to Samuels, he and his grandson were heading home from Abary when the crash occurred.

His vehicle has been completely destroyed, with losses estimated at $1.3M.

“Me glad if me can get back me canter and if he [car driver] can compensate me… When me come from hospital me hear dem give the man bail. I am in a critical condition here, I can’t wait walk. I want justice.”