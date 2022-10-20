Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ronaldo not needed as Man United show promise in EPL win

Joel Andem’s son freed of drug charges

Man seen in video punching schoolgirl charged

Decline in unemployment continues – STATIN

Macys.com

Man goes to purchase item, gunned down

Mom injured in St Mary house fire that killed 4-y-o dies

Entrepreneur makes it her business to build future critical thinkers

St Lucia cops investigating gun incident at Skillibeng-headlined show

N??ez scores again as Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0 in EPL

Sunshine Girls dominate Antigua at Netball World Cup Qualifier

Wednesday Oct 19

23?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

40 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The parent who was recorded in a video allegedly assaulting an Ascot High School student in the Portmore area of St Catherine last week has surrendered to the police.

In the recording, a man is punches a girl and sends her sprawling to the ground.

The parent surrendered to the police on Tuesday and was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was granted bail and will appear in the St Catherine Parish Court in the first week of November to answer to the charge, the police confirmed.

The police did not release the name of the parent.

In the video, which was widely circulated over social media, a woman had earlier confronted the schoolgirl and challenged: Llick her nuh, lick her nuh’, before the man rushed in to deliver the blow that floored the teenager.

Superintendent Hopeton Nicholson, operations officer of the St Catherine South Police, has appealed to parents and guardians to settle disputes without violence.

“We’re beseeching parents and guardians to liaise with school administrators if issues arise with your child at school. The St Catherine South Police Community Safety and Security Branch will continue to provide counselling for all involved in this incident,” Superintendent Nicholson said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Ronaldo not needed as Man United show promise in EPL win

Jamaica News

Joel Andem’s son freed of drug charges

Jamaica News

Man seen in video punching schoolgirl charged

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaica bags silver in ‘prestigious category’ at robotics competition

Joined high school students from around the world in Geneva, Switzerland for Olympic-style event

Sport

Shelly, Jackson want their national awards to inspire young girls

Two of Jamaica’s top sportswomen – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, were on Monday conferred with national honours during the annual National Awards Ceremony held on the lawns of King’s H

Jamaica News

Family, cops launch desperate search as 13-year-old goes missing

A high alert has been activated for 13-year-old Shontoya Martin of Beckford Close, Banister District, Old Harbour in the parish of St Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, October 16.

She is

Jamaica News

29-year-old St Catherine woman reported missing

Twenty-nine-year-old Monique Doyle of Spring Village, Bushy Park, St Catherine has been missing since Saturday, October 15.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 fee

Jamaica News

Jamaican cleared of plot to sell stolen British Army ammo

A Jamaican who rose through the ranks of the British Army to become the highest-ranking enlisted soldier in the elite unit responsible for protecting the late Queen was recently cleared of a plot to s

Sport

Sunshine Girls dominate Antigua at Netball World Cup Qualifier

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls continued to dominate the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston by whipping Antigua 80-23 on day four of the tournament on Wedn

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR