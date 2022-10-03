Just over two months after allegedly bringing a gun into play during a domestic dispute in Lucea, Hanover, a 27-year-old man has surrendered to the police.

Michael Thomas, otherwise called ‘Thicks’, a labourer of Prosper Road in Lucea, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and wounding with intent in relation to the incident that occurred on July 22.

Reports from the Lucea police are that about 7:30pm, Thomas was involved in an argument with others at his home.

He reportedly assaulted a woman and was confronted by her male relative. The police said Thomas then left the premises and reportedly returned with a handgun and opened fire at the man, who received gunshot injuries to his leg.

The injured man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

On September 29, Thomas surrendered to the police. He was interviewed on September 30 and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.