UDC responds to protest over closure of Little Dunn’s River
Hill leads Jamaican delegation to Guyana
Renewed calls for J’cans to use non violent ways to solve conflict
PA Benjamin leads nominations for JMEA awards
UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
Hackney Carriage Association gives support to Transport Authority
Kim Kardashian to pay US$1.26m to settle with SEC over crypto promo
Two weeks missing: Kingston 11 man last seen at home
Jamaica weather: Isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Just over two months after allegedly bringing a gun into play during a domestic dispute in Lucea, Hanover, a 27-year-old man has surrendered to the police.
Michael Thomas, otherwise called ‘Thicks’, a labourer of Prosper Road in Lucea, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and wounding with intent in relation to the incident that occurred on July 22.
Reports from the Lucea police are that about 7:30pm, Thomas was involved in an argument with others at his home.
He reportedly assaulted a woman and was confronted by her male relative. The police said Thomas then left the premises and reportedly returned with a handgun and opened fire at the man, who received gunshot injuries to his leg.
The injured man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
On September 29, Thomas surrendered to the police. He was interviewed on September 30 and subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised, the police said.
More From
Investigators from the St Ann Traffic Department are probing the circumstances surrounding the collision that claimed the life of an elderly tour bus operator in Ocho Rios in the parish on Thursday.
Just two weeks after welcoming his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is back on daddy duty, announcing the birth of another child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon.
The entertainer sh
Holness wants Jamaica to become energy independent, investing in renewable sources
Troy Craddock, 37, of Upper Marl Road in Kingston 11 has been missing since Saturday, September 17.
He is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.
Report
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) in St James are probing the suspected gun slaying of a prominent Montego Bay businessman at his establishment in the city on Friday morning.
Attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) on Saturday.
Buchanan, who is representing incarcerated en