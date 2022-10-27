An unidentified man was shot and killed during an alleged dramatic confrontation with members of a police team in Cambridge, St James on Wednesday afternoon.

A handgun was recovered during the operation.

Preliminary reports are that about 1:50 pm, the law enforcers were on an operation in Jungle district, Cambridge when they spotted a group of men before a shop.

One of the men who was armed with a handgun, ran into nearby bushes and was chased by the police.

Members of the police team allegedly came under gunfire from heavily armed gunmen who were in the bushes, resulting in a shootout.

In the process, unidentified man was shot, and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other gunmen escaped.

Members of the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) have commenced an investigation into the fatal shooting.

On Monday INDECOM reported that it had responded to and commenced investigations into three separate police fatal shooting incidents on the weekend of October 22-23, increasing the total to 19 security force fatal incidents for the month up to that point.

The three fatal shooting incidents occurred in Rocky Point, Clarendon; Rockfort, Kingston East; and Nain, St Elizabeth, resulting in the deaths of three men and the reported recovery of two firearms from the incident scenes, INDECOM stated in a release.

That total has risen to at least 20.