A police constable, assigned to the St Andrew South Division, was shot and injured during a confrontation on 7th Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13 on Friday, February 24, and is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

His attacker, an unidentified man, was shot and killed during the incident and a firearm seized.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).