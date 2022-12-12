Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Police are probing the murder of an unidentified man in Wallerfield on Sunday night.

They said passers by on El Sequevo Road, heard gunshots and saw a dark-coloured Nissan B14 driving away at around 9.22 pm and called the police.

Police from the Northern Division Task Force went to the scene and found a white Nissan Almera parked on the left side of the road with the body of a man in the front passenger seat.

The man, who is of African descent, had a gunshot wound to his back and the back of his head.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue short pants.

A district medical officer visited the scene and declared the man dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries..

