A man was shot dead on Red Hills Road in St Andrew shortly after 8pm on Saturday night.

He has been identified 24-year-old Jermaule Taylor from a Park Lane address off Red Hills Road.

It was reported that the man was in a wholesale establishment on Red Hills Road near Park Lane when he was approached by men who shot him multiple times.

He was rushed to hospital by a resident, but was pronounced dead at the medical facility.

The police are investigating the incident.