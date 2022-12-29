One month after allegedly robbing a man of $4,000 in Ocho Rios, St Ann, a St Andrew man was spotted in the town centre and will now have to face the music.

Steve Johnson, a mason of Seaview Gardens in Kingston 11, otherwise called ‘Mikey’, has been charged with robbery with aggravation and possession of a prohibited weapon following the alleged robbery on Milford Road in Ocho Rios, on November 22, 2022.

Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that about 11:40pm, Johnson and another man allegedly held up the complainant and robbed him of $4,000.

The alleged robbers then escaped on foot in the area, the police said.

A month later, on December 22, the complainant was walking in the Ocho Rios town centre when he spotted Johnson. The police said he alerted them and pointed out Johnson.

Johnson was then arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.