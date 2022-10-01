– Advertisement –

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a deceased male with apparent gunshot injuries in Bruceville, Vieux Fort.

At about 3:20 am on Saturday, officers were summoned to the scene.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

The Vieux Fort Fire station dispatched an ambulance after receiving a call for help, but found that the man was already dead.

There are no further details at present.

