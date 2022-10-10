Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Monday Oct 10

The Manchester police arrested and charged 25-year-old Chevroy Dunwell, a farmer of Dobson district in the parish, with wounding with intent following an incident in his community on Thursday, October 6.

Reports are that about 11am, the victim was at a shop talking to friends when Dunwell went inside and used a box cutter knife to inflict wounds to the victim’s chest.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Dunwell was later arrested and charged for the offence.

His court date is being finalised.

