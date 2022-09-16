Former champions St George’s College continued their brilliant start to the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition with an away 8-0 mauling of Meadowbrook High on matchday four on Thursday.

St George’s College, which were picking up their second consecutive win, took their goal tally to an impressive 14 from their two Group A games.

In the other Group A encounters, defending champions Kingston College (KC) blanked Ardenne High 2-0 while Calabar High and Waterford High battled to a 1-1 draw.

Brian Burkett netted a three-timer for St George’s College to take his goal tally for the season to five. Joshua Jackson, Adrian Reid Jnr, Ranza Toomer, Raheem McIntosh, and Taesean O’Neil scored a goal apiece.

The ‘Light Blues’ lead the group with six points courtesy of goal difference. Second-place KC are also on six points from two games.

Waterford High moved into third spot with four points while Calabar inched to one point in fourth spot. Both Ardenne and Meadowbrook are without a point.

Meanwhile, Haile Selassie High grabbed pole position in Group C with a 2-1 win over Vauxhall High. They moved to four points.

Charlie Smith also moved to four points with a 1-0 win over Bridgeport High but remained in second spot.

Tivoli Gardens slipped to third spot on three points following a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Edith Dalton James High School, which are also on three points but in fourth spot. Bridgeport High are down to fifth also on three points.

In Group F, former champions Excelsior High whipped Cumberland High 6-0 and surged to the top of the group with four points. Cumberland are third on three points.

Kingston Technical High are second on four points following a 2-1 win over Clan Carthy High while Campion College and Jose Marti High played out a 0-0 stalemate.

Thursday’s results

Group A

Ardenne High 0, KC 2Meadowbrook High 0, St George’s College 7Waterford High 1, Calabar High 1

Group CCharlie Smith 1, Bridgeport 0Edith Dalton James 3, Tivoli Gardens 2Haile Selassie 2, Vauxhall High 1

Group FClan Carthy 1, Kingston Technical 2Campion College 0, Jose Marti 0Excelsior High 6, Cumberland 0

Friday’s games (Home teams named first)

Group BSt Catherine High vs Jamaica CollegeSt Mary’s College vs St JagoCedar Grove vs Holy Trinity

Group ECamperdown High vs Papine HighHydel High vs Mona HighKingston High vs Wolmer’s Boys

All games are scheduled to start at 3:30 pm.