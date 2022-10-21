Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Excelsior High’s Richard Andrew takes a shot during their top-of-the-table Group F fixture of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition at Excelsior on Thursday, October 20, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Excelsior High sealed the top spot in Group F of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition following a 3-0 victory over Campion College in their top-of-the-table fixture at Excelsior on Thursday.

As a result of the victory, Excelsior High ended the unbeaten run of Campion College.

Excelsior with their seventh win from 10 games moved to 24 points and are the only unbeaten team in the group. They are five points ahead of second-place Campion College with 19 points.

Kingston Technical High School won 3-2 at Cumberland High to move to 14 points.

Meanwhile, Charlie Smith blanked Vauxhall High 2-0 to secure Group C honours with 25 points, five points ahead of Haile Selassie High, which crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Edith Dalton James.

Tivoli Gardens High gave themselves a good chance of making the second round as one of the best third-placed teams with a 5-0 hammering of Bridgeport High. Tivoli moved to 16 points.

Thursday’s results

Group CCharlie Smith 2 Vauxhall High 0Edith Dalton James High 2 Haile Selassie High 0Tivoli High 5 Bridgeport High 0

Group FCumberland High 2 Kingston Technical 3Excelsior High 3 Campion College 1

Friday’s games (Home teams named first)

Group DJonathan Grant High vs Norman Manley HighSpanish Town High vs Dunoon Park at Prison OvalSTATHS vs Tarrant High

Group EMona High vs Hydel HighPapine High vs Camperdown HighWolmer’s Boys vs Kingston High

