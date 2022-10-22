Mona High will head to the second round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition with a perfect record after whipping Hydel High 8-0 at the Mona High School field on Friday.

With the victory, Mona High moved to 30 points from their 10 preliminary round games to finish atop Group E.

Robino Gordon led Mona with four second-half goals which came in the 77th, 82nd, 84th, and 87th minutes. Donhue Mitchell supported well with goals in the first and 21st minutes.

Denzel McKenzie (45th) and Dante Peralto (50th) completed the rout.

Second-place Wolmer’s Boys’ School secured a 4-1 home victory against Kingston High to finish the group nine points behind Mona. Camperdown High finished third on 15 points after clipping Papine High 2-1.

In Zone D, St Andrew Technical High School thrashed Tarrant High 6-0 to win the group with 25 points. Jonathan Grant High battled to a 1-1 draw with Norman Manley and finished second with 24 points. Norman Manley are third with 17 points.

The competition continues on Saturday with three teams in contention for the final two second-round qualifying spots.

St Jago High, Jose Marti High, and Waterford High are the team in contention to complete the list of 16 second-round spots.

The odds are hugely in favour of St Jago High and Jose Marti High to join

Tivoli Gardens (Group C) and Norman Manley (Group D) as the four best third-place teams.

St Jago High, which are third in Group B with 15 points, are scheduled to host bottom-place St Mary’s College, which have conceded 56 times from nine games.

Jose Marti High from Group F have already completed their schedule with 15 points in with a goal difference of plus nine.

Waterford High are on 12 points in Group A with a goal difference of minus six and need to beat Ardenne High by at least 16 goals to surpass Jose Marti.

The second-round qualifiers so far:

Group A: Kingston College and St George’s CollegeGroup B: Jamaica College and St Catherine HighGroup C: Charlie Smith High, Haile Selassie High, and Tivoli GardensGroup D: STATHS, Jonathan Grant High, and Norman ManleyGroup E: Mona High and Wolmer’s BoysGroup F: Excelsior High and Campion College

Friday’s results

Group DJonathan Grant High 1 Norman Manley High 1Spanish Town High 1 Dunoon Park 0STATHS 6 Tarrant High 0

Group EMona High 8 Hydel High 0Papine High 1 Camperdown High 2Wolmer’s Boys 4 Kingston High 1

Saturday’s games (Home teams named first)

Zone ASt George’s College vs KCArdenne High vs Waterford HighMeadowbrook High vs Calabar High

Zone BJamaica College vs St Catherine HighSt Jago vs St Mary’s CollegeHoly Trinity High vs Cedar Grove Academy