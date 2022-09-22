– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Golf Association will put on the first Saint Lucia Amateur Invitational between September 23rd and 25th at the Sandals Golf and Country Club.

Eleven of Saint Lucia’s best golfers will compete in our nation’s first ever World Amateur Golf Ranked event and have a chance to become Saint Lucia’s first ever world ranked player.

To add to the prestige of the event, the winner will also earn the right to represent Saint Lucia at the Latin American Amateur Championship in Puerto Rico early next year. The players competing will be as follows:

Harith KhanRomanus InglisEugene EdwinTim MangalKeymaine ThomasSamuel RichelieuAnthony SpalloneTerry VerdantCorey DevauxKenneth MathurinMervin RobertVictor Charles

Players will walk 54 holes over three days off of the championships tees. Tee times will start on Friday and Saturday at 1:00 PM and Sunday at 8:00 AM.

Members of the public are encouraged to follow their favourite players during rounds of play.

The SLGA is proud to announce that Blue Waters and Exel Signs are sponsoring this historic event.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Golf Association. Headline photo courtesy Mick De Paola (Unsplash.com)

