Demonstrators around the globe have taken to the streets to demand an end to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Israel launched air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip after the Palestinian group Hamas, which governs the territory, carried out a brutal attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people, according to Israeli authorities.

At least 2,800 people have been killed in the responding Israeli assault on Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities, and an estimated one million people were displaced in Gaza in the first week of the conflict, according to the United Nations.

Around the world, protests took place in multiple cities, with demonstrators chanting “Free Palestine” and calling for an end to Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian land.

The map and list below show the locations where sizeable protests have occurred. It will be updated as more protests take place.

Adelaide, Algiers, Amman, Athens, Auckland, Baghdad, Barcelona, Beirut, Berlin, Boston, Braband, Brasilia, Brisbane, Cairo, Calgary, Cambridge, Canberra, Cape Town, Caracas, Colombo, Copenhagen, Dallas, Damascus, Dearborn, Delhi, Dhaka, Doha, Diyarbakir, Dublin, Edinburgh, Edmonton, Geneva, Glasgow, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Karachi, Kargil, Kolkata, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London, Los Angles, Lucknow, Male, Manama, Manchester, Marawi City, Melbourne, Mexico City, Milan, Mississauga, Montreal, Mumbai, Nablus, Naples, New York City, Paris, Pittsburgh, Portland, Pune, Rabat, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Sanaa, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Surakarta, Sydney, Tehran, The Hague, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Tucson, Turin, Vancouver, Washington DC.

Demonstrators rally during a ‘Stand with Palestine’ march in solidarity with Gaza, in Dublin, Ireland, October 14, 2023 [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]Jordanians gather to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan, October 13, 2023 [Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters]Supporters of the Palestinian people hold a rally and march called a ‘Day of Action for Palestine’ as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, near the White House in Washington, DC, the United States, October 14, 2023 [Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters]Muslim women shout slogans during a rally supporting the Palestinians in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2023 [Dita Alangkara/AP photo]Thousands of Moroccans take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Rabat, Morocco, October 15, 2023 [Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP photo]Demonstrators wave Turkish and Palestinian flags during a rally amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 15, 2023 [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest near the Israeli embassy in London, the United Kingdom, October 9, 2023 [Toby Melville/Reuters]