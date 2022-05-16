Demonstrators around the world have taken to the streets to protest against the killing of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Abu Akleh, 51, was fatally shot on May 11 when Israeli forces opened fire on journalists reporting on raids in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

(Al Jazeera)

Following Abu Akleh’s death, a number of international organisations including the United Nations called for an independent investigation, while people gathered in cities such as London to condemn the killing and to protest against the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The map and list below show the locations where sizeable protests have occurred. It will be updated as more protests take place.

Amman, Amsterdam, Auckland, Baghdad, Beirut, Belfast, Bethlehem, Birmingham, Bonn, Chicago, Cologne, Copenhagen, Dublin, Edinburgh, Gaza City, Haifa, Hebron, Idlib, Istanbul, Jenin, Karachi, Khartoum, Krakow, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Mogadishu, Nablus, New Delhi, New York, Oslo, Paris, San Francisco, Sydney, Toulouse, Tunis, and Washington, DC.

A Palestinian woman holds a poster of recently slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a rally to mark the 74th anniversary of the Nakba or ‘catastrophe’, in the occupied West Bank town of Ramallah on May 15, 2022 [Abbas Momani/AFP]Rally in central London for the murdered Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh