News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Jan. 6, 2026: The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening security cooperation with Guyana following a call between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali today, according to an official readout released by the U.S. State Department.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives before meeting with lawmakers to discuss the recent US actions in Venezuela in Capitol Hill, Washington, DC on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

In a call held Monday, Secretary Rubio praised President Ali’s leadership and described Guyana as an increasingly important regional security partner, citing its expanding role in promoting stability across the Western Hemisphere. The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral efforts to confront shared security challenges that threaten both regional stability and economic resilience.

According to the State Department, Rubio emphasized Washington’s commitment to closer collaboration with Guyana in addressing illicit narcotics and firearms trafficking—two issues that have gained heightened attention amid broader regional concerns about transnational crime and cross-border security.

Both leaders underscored the need for sustained cooperation to counter foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal networks operating in the region. The call also highlighted the importance of bolstering law-enforcement capabilities and enhancing border security as part of a coordinated approach to regional threats.

The engagement comes as Guyana continues to attract growing international attention, not only for its rapid economic expansion driven by energy development, but also for its strategic importance in Caribbean and South American security dynamics.

The United States has increasingly positioned Guyana as a key partner in its broader hemispheric security strategy, particularly as Washington intensifies efforts to disrupt organized crime networks and illicit trafficking routes across the Caribbean Basin and northern South America.

Officials did not disclose specific operational details discussed during the call.