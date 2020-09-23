Cannabis And Child Development For Breastfeeding Mothers

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 23, 2020: Many people, including pregnant women, are smoking cannabis regularly. Pregnant women smoke it to underplay the pregnancy symptoms like nausea and vomiting symptoms. However, won’t the cannabis hurt the baby or cause unexpected side-effects before or after birth? Scientists are studying the endocannabinoid system and have come up with interesting data about the role of cannabinoids during the gestation period of the baby.

It’s only natural to wonder how cannabis affects a breastfeeding mother and her child during the first years after birth or even before birth. We recommend thinking things through and even consulting a medical advisor before consuming cannabis as a pregnant or breastfeeding mother. Cannabinoids and endocannabinoids influence many parts of the pre-birth, birth, and post-birth processes of a woman and her child, including ovulation, gestation, and more.

Consuming cannabis as a mother means the child is also receiving those cannabinoids. Every human being has an endocannabinoid system with endocannabinoids that exert special functions. However, scientists are saying that the human body ought to have a limit of cannabinoids present at any time in the body. Through breastfeeding, the mother is directly transmitting the cannabis compounds to the child. Is it good? Is it bad? Well, did you know that breast milk already contains cannabinoids without the added ones from cannabis?

However, we still don’t know if all cannabinoids are good for the mother and child, and in what quantities. Science has yet to enlighten us on that one. The cannabinoid found most often in breast milk is 2-AG, short for 2-arachidonoylglycerol. What this cannabinoid does is stimulate the two most important reflexes in newborn babies – suckling and tongue muscular reflexes. If you thought that CB1 receptors directly correlate to these functions, then you are right.

Without the 2-AG cannabinoids to stimulate these natural functions, babies wouldn’t know how to feed themselves and suckle on their mothers’ breasts.

How are cannabinoids involved in the child’s development?

Not only are cannabinoids important for the child but they are vital to their development during the postnatal phase. Specific cannabinoids like anandamide continuously surge toward the baby from the uterus, during the embryonal phase. While some studies found no connection at all between cannabis use and any side-effects to the baby, others found that the baby’s motor skills were affected.

However, a true and thorough study that focused specifically on breast-feeding mothers who consumed cannabis was never done before. Until such a study is performed, we’ll never know for sure whether cannabis use has dangerous side-effects for children or not. Most experts on breastfeeding have the same opinion, which is no opinion at all. Due to the lack of thorough scientific studies, they can’t say whether breastfeeding mothers mistakenly smoke cannabis or not.

Even if a medical advisor were to recommend cannabis use, they would only do so after assessing the case thoroughly. They wouldn’t recommend it at large for all breastfeeding mothers. Cannabis is widely known for its psychoactive effects, hallucinogenic side-effects, and even paranoia-like symptoms. It might make you anxious or paranoid after a few puffs, if you’re not experienced with the effects. However, other weed enthusiasts have no problems at all after downing a bong’s worth of cannabis.

Lactating and breastfeeding mothers mainly use cannabis to deal with the stress and side-effects of pregnancy. Breastfeeding by itself can be daunting, and so is raising a child. The calming and relaxing effects of cannabis only serve to make it easier for mothers to go through this period. Some mothers also suffer from postnatal depression, which is why they resort to cannabis as a method to keep it under control. Anxiety occurs when they’re too afraid to not hurt the baby.

Why aren’t there more studies on this?

That’s a good question, and the answer is that most studies emphasize the harmful effects of cannabis. No one has looked objectively at the role of endocannabinoids in pre-natal and post-natal child development. Even during pregnancy, endocannabinoids play an important role in helping the baby develop healthily in the uterus. However, we’ve still much to learn about the endocannabinoid system in small babies.

To truly assess the impact of cannabis smoking breastfeeding mothers on children, we need more studies. Until then, all we can do is speculate. Considering that cannabis has very few unwanted side-effects, all of which are associated with overdosing or pre-existing medical conditions, children shouldn’t be in any danger. However, we don’t recommend the thoughtless consumption of cannabis as a breastfeeding mother!