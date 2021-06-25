Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 25, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, June 25, 2021 in 60 seconds:

British Heavyweight boxing champion of the world, Anthony Joshua OBE, has signed an initial three-year endorsement deal and taken a stake in cannabis and CBD company Love Hemp Group (WRHLF).

NFL Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis hopes CBD replaces painkillers for NFL players, and his new business, DEFY, wants to help. Davis founded his own CBD product, DEFY, after discovering the chemical’s natural benefits.

A US House subcommittee on Thursday approved a large-scale funding bill that includes provisions protecting banks from being punished for working with marijuana businesses and allowing Washington, D.C. to legalize cannabis sales.

NBA star Alex Caruso was released after posting $3,000 cash bond, according to Brazos County jail records after he was arrested for marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas Tuesday. He paid an additional $552 fine for the paraphernalia charge.

Endexx Corporation has announced that its international subsidiary has been granted a license to sell cannabis in Jamaica. The company said the Jamaican government’s Cannabis Licensing Authority issued the license to its subsidiary Go Green Global Enterprises Inc.

The United Nations on Thursday called for a global ban on all advertising that promotes cannabis products, in a move that it said could mimic its efforts to lead a global effort to limit tobacco marketing and use.

The NYPD has announced a temporary 10 pm weekend curfew in Washington Square Park, in New York after it has attracted crowds of young people bringing local complaints about loud music, weed smokers, and violence.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF), Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) and Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF).