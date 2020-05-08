News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. May 8, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for May 8, 2020:

Israeli researchers have launched three clinical trials that utilize CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties as potential COVID-19 treatment.

Organic Growth Holdings Jamaica Ltd. says it has secured a capital investment of US$1 million to expand its Trelawny, Jamaica operations.The company plans to produce CBD, broad-spectrum distillates and wellness products.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden is working hard to win the black vote in the uS this November. On Monday, he released plan on racial justice to say he would “decriminalize the use of cannabis and automatically expunge all prior cannabis use convictions” as part of a “Plan For Black America.”

Mike Tyson’s billionaire cannabis business partner Alki David is reportedly in talks with Premier League Everton to sponsor their shirt to promote his Swissx brand which distributes CBD products.

The cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 153,689.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,838.1 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 34.5% from 2019-2027.

Latin America cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. has announced the receipt of its first medical cannabis prescriptions for patients participating in Project Twenty21 in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Republic of South Africa Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Pty Ltd. is partnering with USA-based Protext Pharma, Inc., to test its proprietary extraction technology using live cannabis and hemp plants, and commercialize the extracts.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Meridian Bioscience Inc. VIVO:NASDAQ.