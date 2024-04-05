News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 5, 2024: Here are the top cannabis industry headlines making marijuana industry news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Snoop Dogg and Keith Urban are going big for “The Garfield Movie,” releasing the lead single from the film’s soundtrack, “Let It Roll,” which drops next Friday, April 12th. The original motion picture soundtrack follows on May 17th.

Germany this week became the biggest EU country to legalise recreational cannabis, despite fierce objections from opposition politicians and medical associations.

The Hawaii Marijuana Legalization Bill Is Dead For The Year As House Leaders there this week Refused To Schedule a Final Hearing.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled this week that an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana can appear on the state’s ballot in November.

A former property agent in Singapore was this week sentenced to the mandatory death penalty for trafficking cannabis, with the judge rejecting his claim that the drugs were for research and development.

And North Carolina’s first marijuana dispensary will open on 4/20. It will be the region’s first opportunity to purchase the drug, which has been legalized by nearly half of American states while remaining illegal in North Carolina.