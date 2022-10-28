IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

Due to the United Progressive Party’s scheduled political activities unusually yet again in Bolans, the St Mary’s South Branch of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party will not host the usual #SMSBranchLyme tomorrow in the interest of the protection and safety of constituents and their families.

However, we’ll resume next Saturday, 5 November 2022, at the usual time.

We admonish constituents to avoid possible confrontations, harassment, and the potential of escalated dangerous situations.

As a peaceful community, let us continue to demonstrate the democratic values and spirit of togetherness that we share and cherish with others.

