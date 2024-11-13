By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 13, 2024: “The quality of a leader is reflected in the standards they set for themselves,” says Ray Kroc while Theodore Roosevelt stated: “In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing. The worst thing you can do is nothing.”

In the Caribbean, we often hear the wisdom: “Look before you lead” and “Take sleep and mark death.” These sayings remind us that leadership demands foresight, patience, and the ability to think several steps ahead. When making decisions, especially in challenging circumstances, leaders must carefully assess the landscape and recognize that every decision has far-reaching consequences.

As a four-term former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas, exemplifies this practice, having spent over 35 years navigating the complexities of governance, national development, and international relations. His approach to decision-making, grounded in curiosity, courage, and caring, has enabled him to lead with clarity and resolve, even in the most uncertain times.

Dr. Denzil Douglas, former PM of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Why Leadership Is Defined by Decision-Making

Leadership, at its core, is about making decisions. It is through decisions that leaders shape the future, manage crises, and fulfil their vision. Poor decisions can ruin a leader’s vision, while good decisions bring life to commitments and promises. Leadership is not simply about authority; it is about how you use that authority to act in the best interest of the people you serve. For Dr. Douglas, this guiding truth has driven his leadership in St. Kitts and Nevis and beyond.

The Three Pillars of Dr. Douglas’ Decision-Making: Curiosity, Courage, and Caring

Dr. Douglas’ decision-making process revolves around three vital principles: curiosity, courage, and caring. These principles, though distinct, work together to form a comprehensive framework for effective leadership.

Curiosity: The Pursuit of Knowledge

Curiosity is the fuel behind every innovative decision. For Dr. Douglas, curiosity means constantly seeking out new information, asking hard questions, and staying open to fresh perspectives. It prevents a leader from becoming complacent or overly reliant on past success. Curiosity ensures that decisions are well-informed and reflect the complexities of the modern world.

Dr. Douglas often delves into global trends and best practices, ensuring that his policies and decisions reflect the most up-to-date information. His commitment to ongoing learning has helped him navigate the evolving challenges of governance while ensuring that his vision for St. Kitts and Nevis remains progressive.

Courage: Taking Bold Action in Uncertainty

While curiosity sparks ideas, it is courage that enables action. Courage is what allows a leader to move forward despite the fear of making a mistake or encountering resistance. For Dr. Douglas, courage means making tough decisions, even when the outcomes are uncertain, because standing still is not an option.

Courageous leadership is about taking calculated risks. Dr. Douglas has made bold moves on the international stage, always willing to embrace necessary change while standing firm in his convictions. He understands that leadership is not about pleasing everyone but about doing what is right, even when it is difficult.

Caring: Leading with Compassion and Responsibility

Caring is perhaps the most crucial aspect of Dr. Douglas’ leadership. A leader who does not care about the people they serve is one who has lost their way. Dr. Douglas’ decisions are always made with a deep sense of responsibility for how they will impact both the people and the environment. Caring is what gives leadership its heart, ensuring that decisions are ethical, sustainable, and considerate of long-term impacts.

This principle is especially vital in the Caribbean, where the effects of climate change and economic inequality require compassionate and forward-thinking leadership. Dr. Douglas has consistently demonstrated his care for the welfare of his people, ensuring that his decisions create lasting, positive change.

Lessons for Young Leaders: Decision-Making with Integrity

For young leaders, Dr. Douglas’ principles of curiosity, courage, and caring provide a roadmap for making critical decisions. Leadership in today’s world is increasingly complex, requiring not only knowledge but also conviction and compassion.

Young leaders must:

– Be Curious: Always seek new information and understand the full context before making decisions. Look before you lead.

– Be Courageous: Do not fear making bold decisions. Take calculated risks that align with your values and vision.

– Be Caring: Remember that every decision affects lives. Prioritize the long-term welfare of people and the environment in your choices.

This decision-making framework is essential not only in policy formation and infrastructure development but also in personal and familial situations. Whether you are determining the future of a nation or making choices in your own life, the principles of curiosity, courage, and caring ensure that decisions are grounded in wisdom and compassion.

The Future of Leadership: Building on a Legacy

Dr. Denzil L. Douglas has shown that effective leadership is not about perfection, but about consistently striving to make decisions that reflect your values and serve your people. His leadership legacy is built on the strength of thoughtful decision-making, and young leaders should take heed.

As you step into leadership, consider this: Are you making decisions that reflect not only your knowledge and bravery but also your care for those who will be affected by them? In the long run, it is this balance that defines great leadership.

“Great leaders make important decisions by being curious, courageous, and caring. These three things help them choose wisely,” states Dr. Douglas.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a global thought leader, Harvard, Princeton and Columbia-trained political analyst, and strategist with over 30 years of experience in international relations, political dominance and cultural analysis. Known for his clear and thought-provoking insights, Dr. Newton explores the intersections of identity, democracy, and governance with a unique perspective on America’s impact worldwide.