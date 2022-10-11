Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Alert Update: Flash flood watch escalated to warning

Weather report: Tropical wave to affect island tonight

House destroyed by fire at Date Hill, St Peter

Destruction not out the question: 733 scripts in government’s hands

Macys.com

Minister not submitting her resignation over pre-test mess up

Minister McConney takes responsibility: ‘The buck stops with me’

Minister of Education to speak on IDB pre-test issue

Education Ministry to establish ethics review committee

Traffic Alert: Collision in Wildey

RX Pro Vintage Masters take sole lead in OBL-FIT

Monday Oct 10

27?C

The event was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Loop Sports

3 hrs ago

Matthew Wright riding during the 2022 Asia Triathlon Cup Aqaba on October 1 (FILE)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barbados’ Elite men’s triathlete Matthew Wright is just climbing higher and higher up on the world rankings list with every ride.

After his latest event in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in Central Asia, Wright finished sixth in the 2022 Asia Triathlon Cup Samarkand and moved from 193rd to 145th in the world.

His swim time of 00:17:38 was actually the second fastest time amongst the top six finishers, his ride time was 00:57:15, the third fastest, and where he fell out of the top three was with his run time of 00:30:53. His overall time was 01:46:58.

However, this sixth-place finishing time was even better than his gold-medal time of 01:51:20 on October 1 during the 2022 Asia Triathlon Cup Aqaba.

Related Articles

Sport

October 6, 2022 11:43 PM

Sport

September 18, 2022 04:50 PM

Recent Articles

Travel

10 More flights in Easter 2023 via British Airways from Gatwick

Sport

Matthew Wright jumps another 48 spots with 6th place finish in Asia

Lifestyle

11 Best Mental Health tips – We all have our limits

More From

Sport

193rd in the World! Bajan triathlete Wright wins gold in Jordan

Matthew Wright makes history

Barbados News

House destroyed by fire at Date Hill, St Peter

A fire at Date Tree Hill, St Peter has destroyed the home of 69-year-old Isuma Corbin.

The two bedroom, timber and wall house owned by Corbin was engulfed in flames around 9:30 am, today, Sun

Barbados News

Island Pay adds Barbados, starts in bus terminals, service stations

Partnered with Surepay, in talks with Mastercard

Sport

Matthew Wright jumps another 48 spots with 6th place finish in Asia

The event was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Barbados News

Alert Update: Flash flood watch escalated to warning

Convection around Barbados enhanced

Barbados News

Motorists cautioned: Rains further damage Seaview Road, MTW on scene

The island-wide fladh flood warning has been discontinued however the persistent rains over the past days have damaged one roadway to the point that urgent, emergency work has to be conducted by the&n

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR