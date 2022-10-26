Pinelands FC and Mavericks SC have booked their places in the final of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Women’s Super League Plate competition.

Playing last weekend at the BFA Wildey Turf, both teams secured their positions in contrasting style to set up an enticing final encounter.

Pinelands’ passage to the November 12th final was an easy one, as they easily walked over Combined Women 5-0.

A first half brace by Keanna Barrow set the tone for the match. Barrow scored in the 2nd and 8th minutes, and she received support from Destiny Best who got on the score sheet in the 6th minute along with Tekoa Downes in the 13th minute.

The game was sealed by the end of the first half and Pinelands took their foot off the gas, adding just one more goal to their first half tally.

Technique FC (yellow) versus Mavericks SC

The ever-improving Giselle Richards scored Pinelands’ fifth goal in the 61st minute.

Mavericks needed a 29th minute penalty-kick goal from Tianna Sealy to get by Technique FC in their semifinal duel.

Technique showed great resilience and competed bravely in this encounter, but Mavericks were equal to the task and definitely earned their spot in the final.

This weekend at the BFA Wildey Turf the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds will take on RF Prime in the first semifinal of the Cup competition on Saturday at 7:00 pm, then on Sunday at 6:00 pm, Kickstart Rush Genesis and Fitts Village Football Club Femini will battle for a spot in the final.