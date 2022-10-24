Maxfield Park Primary celebrates Heritage Day in style
4 people held in getaway car after robbery in Portmore now charged
E-commerce firm WiPay promises to reduce cost of online transactions
Database launched to connect certified tourism workers with employers
Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister
Machete attack on school principal ‘reprehensible’, says Williams
22-y-o man charged after shooting of mother and child in St Catherine
Jamaicans again excluded from US green card lottery
VIDEO: Wanted man fatally shot by cops during altercation in St Bess
Nightclub shooting in Old Harbour leaves one dead, 2 others injured
Maxfield Park Primary Ring Game
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
October is celebrated as Heritage Month and the Maxfield Park Primary School, at 51 Langard Avenue held its Heritage Day under the theme “Re-igniting greatness through our Heritage” on October 20.
To mark the occasion, the school was transformed into a cultural centre with displays of traditional dishes, cultural music, art, and dresses among other items on display.
Parents and teachers contributed to the decoration of the compound and the preparation of traditional dishes and the coordination of music and dance.
Students were treated to a concert of songs and poems performed by their peers.
More From
Three unidentified females died as a result of injuries they sustained in a collision involving two motor vehicles along the Ironshore main road outside Montego Bay in St James sometime between late S
Barbados beat Antigua to join T&T, Jamaica at Netball World Cup
Two would-be robbers were fatally shot by a licensed firearm holder in an attempted robbery on Greenwood main road in St James on Saturday, October 22.
The deceased men’s identities have not yet be
The three women who died from injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle crash along the Ironshore main road outside Montego Bay in St James sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning
A man who the police said was wanted for the July 12, 2022 murder of Tyrone Morgan, otherwise called ‘Cookus’, was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police in Nain, St Elizabeth on Sunday,
Jose Marti High and St Jago High secured the final two second-round spots.