October is celebrated as Heritage Month and the Maxfield Park Primary School, at 51 Langard Avenue held its Heritage Day under the theme “Re-igniting greatness through our Heritage” on October 20.

To mark the occasion, the school was transformed into a cultural centre with displays of traditional dishes, cultural music, art, and dresses among other items on display.

Parents and teachers contributed to the decoration of the compound and the preparation of traditional dishes and the coordination of music and dance.

Students were treated to a concert of songs and poems performed by their peers.