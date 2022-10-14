The richest race in the English-speaking Caribbean, the inaugural running of the Mouttet Mile offering a record purse of US$125,000, will be run at Caymanas Park on Saturday, December 3, with Mayberry Investments Limited coming on board as title sponsor.

In addition to the US$125,000 for the Mouttet Mile, Solomon Sharpe, chairman of Supreme Ventures Racing Entertainment Limited (SVREL), pointed out that there will be a US$25,000 purse for another race on the card.

“I dare say we should not just look at the purse of $125,000 for the feature race as we will also have the inaugural running of the Peter Stewart Memorial for US$25,000 so that is two races for US$150,000,” said Sharpe at a press conference at Mayberry Investments Limited headquarters on Oxford Road earlier today. “We are also working on the undercard and an announcement will be made soon.”

The Mouttet Mile is an invitational race that is expected to feature the maximum field of 16. Four spaces will be reserved for overseas entries.

Damian Whylie, general manager of asset management at Mayberry Investments Limited said the announcement represents “a testament of how valuable this game-changing event is, and we are honoured to be part of it.”

Whylie further pointed out that “Mayberry Investments has always been a strong supporter of the many sporting activities islandwide. As such, we had to join hands with Supreme Ventures in this esteemed race. We must laud the team for having taken on the initiative to host this grand invitational that will see both local and international competitors vying for the top spot.”