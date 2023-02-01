MBS makes claims refund more convenient

Over sixteen hundred (1, 600) beneficiaries of the Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS) have signed up to get their claims cheques paid directly into their bank account.

Beneficiaries received their refund within two weeks or less.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MBS has continued to make services more convenient to its customers and encourages members to take advantage of this opportunity by signing up at the Customer Service Department on Nevis Street.

An “EFT form” must be completed permitting the MBS to deposit a claims cheque to the beneficiaries bank account. Additional benefits of this service include:

No need to travel to MBS to collect a cheque

No need to stand in line to receive claims cheques

No more lost cheques and paying to replace them

No more forgetting to change cheques

No more stale dated cheques

For more information, contact 481-6413/6200.

