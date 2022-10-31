Community Notice):

The Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS) Registration and Compliance team will be in Barbuda from Wednesday, 7th to 10th November 2022. Registration service offerings include members’ Smart Card and business registration, submission of claims for refund and cheque collection. Compliance service offerings will consist of the collection of and assistance in completing R3As and making contribution payments. Also, let us know if you would like us to bring over your claims cheques or MBS Smart Card. For more information, contact Compliance at 481-6264 and Registration at 481-6369/6377.

