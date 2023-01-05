McKeeva Bush, the “Father of the House of Parliament” and representative for West Bay West, continues to show his support for a 41-year-old blind mother of two from West Bay in pursuing her education at the Truman Bodden Law School.

The blind mom, Keisha Ramkasoon (affectionately known by family and friends as “Tanya”), recounts how Mr Bush’s recent assistance was not a one-time show of care but initially started twenty years ago when he was instrumental in finding accommodation that she urgently needed for herself and her guide dog.

Tanya explained: “One of the most significant times in my life when I met him was when I had to approach him for assistance when I had the guide dog. And I was having issues with housing. Pretty significant because a number of places didn’t want to rent to me because I had a guide dog that they thought was a pet.”

She added:

I remember ringing up the glass house as it was back in that time and speaking to someone in Mr Bush’s office, saying I need to see him urgently. I don’t have anywhere to go. I don’t have anywhere to stay. I remember the receptionist being very receptive of my complaint.

I got in within minutes to see Mr Bush.

Within minutes, the most suitable accommodation at the time was a hotel room. Back then, it was Sammys Inn.

If Mr Bush hadn’t seen the importance of this, I am not sure what would have happened because it was bad. I came back to the island and everywhere was like you can’t come here with the dog.

Fast forwarding to 2022, Tanya again found herself at a critical juncture in her life, i.e., completing her law school education. Once more, she counted on Mr Bush for his reliable support.

Regarding this, she explained:

In 2009, I applied to the Cayman Islands Law School for the first time. I did not go through with it at that time even though I had funding, I had everything in place. I didn’t go forward with it and I didn’t know why.

And then finally in 2018, I decided well it’s time and I’ve been there ever since.

She lamented that she needed a new computer as a part-time student in her fifth year at law school. That is “a working computer, an accessible computer,” which was more than she said she could currently afford as a full-time mom having two children to care for.

Commenting on her journey, Mr Bush recounted:

As Tanya said, I’ve known her from a very young child. I found out that she was incapacitated by having no sight.

I knew her, and she was extra intelligent, extra smart, wanting to do things and Cayman being what it was then, there was not a lot of opportunity for Tanya, but there were people that took an interest in her.

Bush explained that he originally planned to present the computer to her at Christmas and New Years’ Day. However, several matters intervened.

Finally having the opportunity to present the computer this week, Mr Bush said: “I am very pleased to present this computer that I’ve sourced from commercial people that supports me. When they heard the story, it was an easy go.”

He added:

As an MP for West Bay West… and Tanya don’t live in West Bay West… she is somebody that this community should look up to, the young people in this country should look up to and see the determination of this lady.

She has one more year to go into law school to be a lawyer and she didn’t have people with money to help her.

She is a person that I look up to.

It encourages me.

I am thankful to those persons who helped me source this special computer for Tanya.

Tanya commented on the area of law she might practice, saying she is interested in land law and banking law.

Whether she sees herself in the courtroom or an office, she wants to see the courtroom “as seldom as possible.”

Mr Bush thanked his commercial contacts and others who helped to make Tanya’s dreams continue to come true.