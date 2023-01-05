In a statement dated January 4, 2023, Roy McTaggart, the Leader of the Opposition, said that neither he nor his colleagues in the Opposition would sign the Parliamentary Code of Conduct (the “Code”) as currently drafted as it falls short in several respects.

Highlighting the alleged defects, Mr McTaggart noted that:

First, there are significant failures in process that violate the principles of good governance that the Premier claimed would characterise his government.

Secondly, and more significantly in the long run, there are significant failures of substance which mean that the proposed Code would be ineffective and inappropriate. It fails the basic test that such a Code should both ensure that Parliamentarians are properly held to account for their conduct and also guarantee an impartial process through which that accountability should be achieved.

The reasons for the concerns were also detailed in a letter from Mr McTaggart to the Premier, Wayne Panton, where Mr McTaggart said:

You are well aware of the concerns that we in the Opposition have about the proposed Code as we have raised them with you directly in the past.

Despite your promises to do so, you have failed to work with us to overcome the significant issues that we and others, including the Constitutional Commission, have raised and to ensure that a workable Code can be brought forward and agreed by all Members of Parliament.

Emphasizing the importance of good governance, Mr McTaggart also raised questions about the structure of the proposed disciplinary committee, indicating that there is “the need for a truly independent body to investigate and determine any potential breaches of the Code,” a matter that Mr McTaggart said was previously discussed with the Council of the Parliament Management Commission.

To achieve more independence, Mr McTaggart suggested that the Commission for Standards in Public Life was a better option as it “has a proven track record, its independence and role is grounded in the Constitution, and it has the expertise to investigate breaches regarding the conduct of public persons.”

Given the foregoing, Mr McTaggart indicated that he was not of the view that the proposed disciplinary committee of three persons, comprising two members selected by the Government (the Speaker and the Premier), and one by the Leader of the Opposition, could ensure that the disciplinary committee is sufficiently independent.

McTaggart also noted that while the foregoing was discussed in March 2022, McTaggart said that there has “been no meeting of the Council since March 17th of last year- almost ten months ago.”

In the absence of this meeting, Mr McTaggart queried whether the signed Code was agreed to by the Council, noting that it is the Council’s job “to decide and put forward an appropriate Code for consideration by Parliament.”

Failing this process, McTaggart said that what has been provided to the Opposition “is an unauthorised and improper Parliamentary Code – regardless of whether it is signed.”

Making further suggestions about a lack of transparency, McTaggart said:

I did note that the signed document usefully had the dates when members signed it. You and a few others signed it on November 11th 2022, with other members signing it between November 22nd, 2022 and December 5th, 2022. At no point in November or December last year did you advise the Opposition members of the Council, including myself, that this was occurring.

McTaggart continued:

In your New Year’s Day Message, you indicated that you had written to me to ask that the Opposition members sign the proposed Parliamentary Code. A Code that you knew has yet to address our concerns and to receive official sanction by the Council. It is also telling that you wrote to me late evening on New Year’s Eve to, seemingly, tick a political box prior to the broadcast of your message the following day.

McTaggart concluded:

I urge you to utilise the Constitution Commission’s guidance on what a Code of Conduct for Parliament should contain and consider using a body such as the Commission for Standards in Public Life as the independent investigator. Also, consider the UK House of Commons Code of Conduct as a good guide. Lastly, work with The Hon Speaker to arrange for the Council to meet and fully consider appropriate options for a genuinely effective Code that can be debated and approved by Parliament. We in the Opposition stand ready to work with you and the Commission to get this Code right.