Theresa Pitcairn, Chair of Labour Appeals Tribunal
(Photo credit: Facebook)
According to a publication in the Cayman Islands Gazette, appointments were recently made to the Labour Tribunal and Labour Appeals Tribunal.
The appointments, made for one year until February 1, 2024, to the Labour Tribunal are as follows:
Labour Tribunal MembersNamePositionDonnette GoddardChairAngelita EdwardsDeputy ChairCashema Clarke Deputy ChairMichelle ColemanDeputy ChairVincent Frederick Deputy ChairNadine McBeanDeputy ChairPetrina MooreMemberDenise FarringtonMemberPamela DuncanMemberJaron LeslieMemberNanalie Cover MemberHarwell A. McCoy Jr. Member
The appointments, made for one year until February 1, 2024, to the Labour Appeals Tribunal are as follows:
Labour Appeals Tribunal MembersNamePositionTheresa PitcairnChairTrisha McElroyDeputy ChairIsidora EdenMemberDorothy Davis MemberGarth ClarkeMember