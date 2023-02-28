According to a publication in the Cayman Islands Gazette dated February 24, 2023, several persons were reappointed to the Air Transport Licensing Authority.

The names of the persons who were appointed for a period of one year with effect from February 28, 2023, to February 27, 2024, are as follows:

Board membersNamePositionWoodrow FosterChairJoannah Bodden Small Deputy ChairAndre ScottMemberRollin JacksonMemberMarcus CumberMemberNicoela McCoySecretary